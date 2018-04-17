Two people were rescued from a pickup truck that flipped after a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 90 and Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs. Courtesy Constance Ransonet
Jaws of Life used to remove 2 people from flipped vehicle in Ocean Springs wreck

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

April 17, 2018 02:56 PM

A two-vehicle crash in Ocean Springs sent two people to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ocean Springs police Capt. William Jackson said two vehicles collided at the intersection of Hanshaw Road and U.S. 90 at 12:29 p.m., flipping one of the vehicles. He said the Jaws of Life were needed to extract two people, who were then taken to the hospital.

He said at 2:45 p.m. that police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The Sun Herald will update this report when more information is made available.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @patrickochs

