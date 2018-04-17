Jaws of Life used to remove 2 people from flipped vehicle in Ocean Springs wreck

A two-vehicle crash in Ocean Springs sent two people to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Ocean Springs police Capt. William Jackson said two vehicles collided at the intersection of Hanshaw Road and U.S. 90 at 12:29 p.m., flipping one of the vehicles. He said the Jaws of Life were needed to extract two people, who were then taken to the hospital.
He said at 2:45 p.m. that police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
The Sun Herald will update this report when more information is made available.
Comments