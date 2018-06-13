Know your thunderstorm types

Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.
Country singer has big news for a Coast family

Matt Buckley is the principal of St. Patrick Catholic School. He and his wife are expecting a new baby. The announcement was made on Facebook by country singer LeAnn Rimes. The country music star was on the Coast for a show at the Beau Rivage.