Felipe Lorenzo Munoz, 34, was arrested by Biloxi Police on Sunday, April 1, 2018, on a hold for ICE and on misdemeanor charges of public drunk and possession of a controlled substance. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, April 1, 2018

By Sun Herald

April 02, 2018 09:33 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, April 1, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

