David Ivan Govero IV, 29, was arrested by MDOC on Thursday, March 29, 2018, on a parole warrant while on supervision for a felony eluding conviction.
David Ivan Govero IV, 29, was arrested by MDOC on Thursday, March 29, 2018, on a parole warrant while on supervision for a felony eluding conviction.
South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, March 29, 2018

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

March 30, 2018 09:18 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, March 29, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

