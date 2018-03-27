Man called 'Pooh' had 4 pounds of meth and ecstasy at his Moss Point home, FBI says

Narcotics agents found drugs, including 4.5 pounds of crystal meth, and a 7.62-caliber SKS semi-automatic rifle in a home on Ann Street, the FBI Safe Street Task Force said.

A search of the home on Thursday also turned up 46 doses of ecstasy and two ounces of cocaine, the FBI said in a news release on Tuesday.

Crystal meth, also known as ice, is meth in its purest form.

The man arrested faces 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million if convicted.

The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team first arrested Edward Corneilus "Pooh" Bridges on a cocaine possession charge, records show. Further investigation led to a federal drug trafficking charge after a search of the home. The neighborhood is between Meridian Street and Diamond Avenue.

Bridges, 37, was taken before U.S. Magistrate Robert H. Walker on Friday. Walker ordered him held with no bond pending preliminary and detention hearings.

SMMET, Moss Point police and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted in the investigation.

The Task Force, based in Pascagoula, is composed of FBI special agents, police from Pascagoula, Moss Point, Gautier and Ocean Springs, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Border Patrol.

The Safe Streets Task Force is part of the Gulf Coast High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program. the Task Force receives funds from the Office of National Drug Control Policy in Washington D.C.