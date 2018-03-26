Woman tried to strangle her girlfriend at Bay St. Louis hotel, police say

A woman from Southaven punched her girlfriend and tried to strangle her in a room at Super 8 hotel, police said.
Bay St. Louis police went to the hotel on U.S 90 near Drinkwater Drive in response to a domestic complaint Thursday morning, Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said in a news release Monday.
Officers learned that Kathryn Alisha Pugh, 45, and the woman she is dating had argued before Pugh assaulted her in a hotel room , Ponthieux said.
Police arrested Pugh on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. The charge is a felony.
Police took Pugh to the Hancock County jail. She was released from jail Friday on a $25,000 bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-467-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Or give an anonymous tip online to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.
