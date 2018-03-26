Kathryn Alisha Pugh
Kathryn Alisha Pugh
Kathryn Alisha Pugh

Latest News

Woman tried to strangle her girlfriend at Bay St. Louis hotel, police say

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

March 26, 2018 03:26 PM

Bay St. Louis

A woman from Southaven punched her girlfriend and tried to strangle her in a room at Super 8 hotel, police said.

Bay St. Louis police went to the hotel on U.S 90 near Drinkwater Drive in response to a domestic complaint Thursday morning, Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said in a news release Monday.

Officers learned that Kathryn Alisha Pugh, 45, and the woman she is dating had argued before Pugh assaulted her in a hotel room , Ponthieux said.

Police arrested Pugh on a charge of aggravated domestic assault. The charge is a felony.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police took Pugh to the Hancock County jail. She was released from jail Friday on a $25,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-467-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Or give an anonymous tip online to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Ocean Springs gas station is robbed at gunpoint, video shows.

View More Video