Nursing home disaster plans often faulted as ‘paper tigers’

In this Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 file photo, Janice Connelly of Hollywood, sets up a makeshift memorial in memory of the senior citizens who died in the heat at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, Fla. Multiple people died and patients had to be moved out of the facility, many of them on stretchers or in wheelchairs. Authorities have launched a criminal investigation to figure out what went wrong and who, if anyone, was to blame. Carline Jean South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File