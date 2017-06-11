Anaheim police and fire officials say 17 people, including six children, were hit by bird droppings just before 9 p.m. Friday at Disneyland.
June 11, 2017 9:46 AM

Disneyland visitors are peppered with poop near the Sleeping Beauty Castle

By Adam Darby

Thanks to a flock of geese, visitors at Disneyland over the weekend endured a bit of a crappy evening.

Anaheim police and fire officials say 17 people, including six children, were hit by bird droppings just before 9 p.m. Friday, The Associated Press reports.

A hazardous materials team was sent to Main Street near the Sleeping Beauty Castle after a report that feces had been thrown on people who were waiting to see the fireworks.

It was quickly determined the real culprit was a flock of geese flying overhead.

It was “clearly goose poop,” said Darren Wyatt, an Anaheim Police Department spokesman, according to NBC-4.

Authorities say the smeared visitors were taken to a private restroom to clean up and were given clean clothes.

Police reported that the guests were “healthy and happy” after the event.

