Man shot after attacking officer with a hammer outside Notre Dame Cathedral, police say

An unidentified assailant attacked a police officer near Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker, Paris police said.
A police union official, Cedric Michel, said a man armed with a hammer went after the police officer, who was patrolling the esplanade in front of the world-famous cathedral known for its gothic architecture and gargoyles. Michel said the attacker was “neutralized” by police.
Police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert told The Associated Press that the incident is over. She did not provide further details.
Visitors and worshipers at the cathedral were told not to leave on Tuesday afternoon, and the square in front of the Gothic landmark was evacuated, The New York Times reported.
About 900 people were inside Notre Dame when the shooting occurred, Karine Dalle, the press attaché for the Paris archdiocese, said in a text message to The New York Times, adding that they were “sitting calmly” and had been told about the event. Two auxiliary bishops were present as well, she said, and were reassuring the crowd. She said there was no panic inside the cathedral.
Paris police tweeted that one officer was wounded in the attack.
Witnesses around Notre Dame Cathedral say it was a dramatic police operation.
Lawrence Langner, a 73-year-old American visiting the neighborhood just across the Seine River from the cathedral, told The Associated Press that he suddenly heard a commotion and two detonations like gunshots.
Journalist David Metreau, who said his office overlooks the square, tweeted that there were two blasts that sounded like shots, and posted a photo of a body lying seemingly inert on the ground.
Others posted photos online of what appeared to be the interior of medieval Notre Dame, one of France’s most-visited monuments.
Paris remains under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years, including several targeting police officers and security personnel.
In April, an attacker opened fire on a police van on Paris’ Champs Elysees, killing one and gravely wounding two others. The attacker was shot dead by police.
The incident recalled two recent attacks on soldiers providing security at prominent locations around Paris, one at the Louvre museum in February and one at Orly airport in March.
"Eyewitnesses say a man was shot by police as he tried to attack a police officer," CBS News' Elaine Cobb reports https://t.co/T5uqoA85rO pic.twitter.com/pvHBcC5UK5— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 6, 2017
