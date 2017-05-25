Gulf Coast, Pearl River part of MACJC Sports Hall of Fame

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Pearl River Community College each had members inducted into the 2017 MACJC Sports Hall of Fame.
Former MGCCC football and track standout Sonny Fletcher and former PRCC baseball coach Jay Artigues are new members of the MACJC Hall of Fame. They were part of a 14-member class inducted last month.
Fletcher was an All-American on two Bulldog football teams that won consecutive state titles in 1966 and 1967. The Pascagoula native was also a sprinter on the Gulf Coast track team, which won a state title in 1966. He is still tied for second in the MGCCC record book with three touchdown receptions in a game. Fletcher, who played at Southeastern Louisiana, is a member of the MGCCC Hall of Fame.
Artigues, a Bay St. Louis native, was a standout baseball player and coach at Pearl River. The former St. Stanislaus standout had a 168-51 record and a JUCO World Series berth at Pearl River from 2001 to 2004. He was an All-Conference second baseman at Belhaven College.
Now the Southeastern Louisiana athletic director, Artigues is a member of both the PRCC Hall of Fame and St. Stanislaus Great Wall of Rocks.
Other members of the MCJC Hall of Fame: Joseph Webb (Coahoma); Ray Ishee (Co-Lin); Jamie Clark (East Central); Langston Rogers (East Mississippi); Gwen Post White (Hinds); Roy Oswalt (Holmes); Nanci Gray (Itawamba); Lane Burroughs (Meridian); Joel Henderson (Mississippi Delta); Audrey Covington (Northeast); Bill Selby (Northwest); and Reggie Jones (Southwest).
