Biloxi council wants another opinion on flying state flag

Update on Pascagoula shooting early Monday
The Visit MS Gulf Coast board voted 11-4 Thursday to extend executive director Renee Areng's contract until Sept. 30, but not to renew.
Bob Goolsby explains why Boundless Beauty is his favorite day lily.
Trump, casinos, Hard Rock and the financial meltdown all part of presentation by James Allen, who heads Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International.
Ocean Springs Alderman John Gill tried drone power for his sign on election day.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic in Biloxi offers a $300,000 prize for anyone who catches a record swordfish.
Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich stands by his decision to take down Mississippi's flag but some council members disagree.
Mississippi Rising protests the holiday at the Harrison County Courthouse in Gulfport.
More than 100 people gathered at the Town Green in Long Beach on Saturday to march to the Gulf Park campus of USM.
Makes big leap toward getting a building permit for the popular business.
A half-dozen people chanted outside his Biloxi office
Chandeleur Brewing Company in Gulfport held its second annual Chandy Fest on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
A group of 16 waited to see Singing River Health System Trustees, but not 1-on-1.
#MS200 The Band Perry superfan Josh Williams meets The Band Perry before their concert at the Mississippi Bicentennial in Gulfport.