Southern Miss first baseman earns C-USA honor

Southern Miss senior first baseman Dylan Burdeaux earned the final Conference USA Hitter of the Week award.
League officials announced Burdeaux’s honor on Sunday.
In four games last week, Burdeaux went 11-for-17 for a .647 batting average with seven runs, three doubles, two home runs, six RBI and four stolen bases. His on base percentage over those four games was .727 and his slugging percentage was 1.176.
Burdeaux has now hit safely in the last 11 games and 31 of his last 33 contests. The nation’s leader in hits with 97, he went 8-for-13 in the UTSA series including a homer in each of his last two games.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments