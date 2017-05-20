He just found out he has cancer - again. But now, he’ll swim for a state title

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs Pause 0:26 A glimpse at 2017 Stone County High School graduates 1:29 Keesler AFB commander talks about base's new entrance 1:00 Want a full-ride scholarship? Start here. 2:16 Homeless advocates want them to feel like they are a part of the community 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 2:06 Gulfport earns walk-off win over Tupelo in Game 2 1:37 Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 1:34 Jessie Bardwell's brother talks about her 'free spirit' 3:32 Relive highlights of Gulfport's 6-2 win over Oak Grove Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Brody Ferguson will participate in the para 50- and 100-yard freestyle races at the CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday. (Sean Lynch/slynch@mercedsunstar.com) sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

Brody Ferguson will participate in the para 50- and 100-yard freestyle races at the CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday. (Sean Lynch/slynch@mercedsunstar.com) sjansen@mercedsunstar.com