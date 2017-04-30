Update: Storm system moves into South Mississippi

1:50 p.m. update:
The National Weather Service has issued a statement saying a line of strong thunderstorms is moving into Harrison and Jackson counties.
At 1:37 p.m., radar indicated the storms extend from near Bay St. Louis to 10 miles east of McHenry, moving east at 15 miles per hour.
The storm is producing winds of 30 miles per hour and higher, torrential rain and lightening.
The National Weather Service advises residents to seek shelter.
1:30 p.m. update:
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the Coast through midnight Sunday.
As a cold front approaches, southeasterly winds will pile up water along the Coast.
South Mississippi remains under a tornado watch.
Other National Service warnings in effect include a marine warning advising boats to stay off the water and a wind advisory through 7 p.m. Gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and sustained winds of 25-35 miles per hour are possible.
1 p.m. update:
A storm system has moved into South Mississippi, with threats if high winds, street flooding, hail and tornadoes.
A tornado warning for Harrison and Hancock counties expired at 1 p.m. but South Mississippi is still under a tornado watch.
The low-pressure system has caused damage in other parts of the state, including fallen trees and powerlines, flash flooding and damage to homes.
In Attala County, a home and church were damaged, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, while in Smith County an oil well fire began after it was struck by lightening.
11:15 a.m. update:
Hancock County reports three streets are impassable due to high winds and the astronomical tide: 4th Avenue at Central Avenue, E Avenue at 4th Avenue and Bayou View Drive East at 4th Avenue.
EMA director Brian Adam said the following areas also have some flooding: Everest on the west side of Mississippi 603, Lagan on the east side of Mississippi 603, 23 streets off Central Avenue east of 603, two streets each along Avenue D east and west of Mississippi 603, six streets around Chapman Road, one street off Jordan River Drive, three streets off Kiln-Waveland Cutoff Road, one street off Bancroft, three streets off River Drive.
Original story:
A tornado watch is in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday for all of South Mississippi and Coastal waters, with the central and northern portions of the state also under threat.
Damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible as the storm moves in during the afternoon.
A south wind blowing since Friday has made some areas of U.S. 90 all but impassable because of sand, including one stretch in east Gulfport in front of the U.S. Armed Force Retirement Home.
The National Weather Service also has issued wind and coastal flood advisories for the three Coast counties.
“People just need to be paying attention for rapidly changing conditions as the storm moves from the west to the east,” said Rupert Lacy, Harrison County emergency management director. “We could see heavy rains later today that could give us some flash-flood issues.”
The low-pressure system is hitting Baton Rouge now and moving east, Lacy said.
“It was moving fast, but now it looks like it has kind of slowed down a bit,” he said. “But it could pop back up and start moving fast again.
“It’s an impressive system. It goes all the way up into Kentucky and comes way down south into the Gulf.”
Rivers are already high from astronomical high tide and a southeast wind, he said, so rain will not be draining off as quickly as it should. Minor flooding on rivers could occur.
Wind gusts have been up to 40 to 45 miles per hour this weekend and could reach 60 to 65 miles Sunday.
The forecast includes 2 to 4 inches of rain. The threat of coastal flood should ease Monday, the NWS says, as the wind shifts directions.
