‘Fear and anxiety’ keep Mississippi immigration lawyers busy

Immigration attorneys across Mississippi, and on the Coast, have seen their offices inundated with anxious phone calls in the past month.
“Fear and anxiety” were the words used by both Remy Orozco and Jeremy Anderson, partners in the Anderson Orozco law firm, which specializes in immigration and criminal defense.
And it’s not just those here illegally. The firm has seen a 30 percent increase in inquiries from legal residents wanting to apply for citizenship. The attorneys are hearing from green-card holders concerned about their rights and even citizens concerned about traveling.
They expected it. They opened two new office locations in anticipation. But they thought they would have longer to prepare.
And at this point, they don’t have a lot of answers. No one does.
“I’m just trying to take it all in,” Orozco said. “Because it’s happened so quickly.”
On Thursday, President Donald Trump referred to a major deportation push from the U.S. and said, “It’s a military operation.” Just hours later, in Mexico, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly pledged America won’t enlist its military to enforce immigration law and promised “no mass deportations.”
Three days earlier, a pair of memorandums signed by Kelly included sweeping new guidelines aimed at aggressively detaining and deporting those living in the U.S. illegally.
“The biggest thing is the tone,” said Anderson, who primarily runs the firm’s Coast office. “The climate we’re in right now has stoked a lot of fear and anxiety among even lawful permanent residents and even citizens.”
Wednesday’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids at eight Asian restaurants in Jackson, Flowood, Petal and Meridian — though they were the result of a year-long criminal investigation and not any recent policy change — only heightened the fear.
“I think the humanity of it is being lost,” Orozco said. “This shows how one criminal investigation has a whole community in a frenzy.”
Influx
Anticipating an increase in clients and consultations, Orozco said the firm recently opened an office right near the immigration-enforcement office in New Orleans to cut down on travel for attorneys and smooth out logistics. It also opened the Flowood office. That office was flooded with phone calls after the raids Wednesday.
“Our projections were several months off,” Orozco said. “We were anticipating an influx at the six-month period, at least after a hundred days in office. Everything’s been accelerating.”
Both Anderson and Orozco said they’ve heard from many “Dreamers” — recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama immigration police enacted in 2012 that allows those who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children a renewable two-year period of deferment from deportation and authorization to work or attend school.
So far, the Trump administration has indicated the Dream Act would remain in place.
But there is now a registry of DACA recipients.
“They are concerned about their ability to maintain work authorization and ability to go to school and stay here,” Anderson said, “now that they’ve put themselves out there.”
Orozco spent hours at a meeting with other advocates Wednesday. The meeting was planned weeks ago, and it focused on educating city and county law enforcement on the costs of complying with Secure Communities or a similar program that allows local law enforcement to make immigration detentions for federal authorities. Though federal immigration agents work in the three Coast counties, local law enforcement does not enforce immigration policy. In fact, a federal judge in Oregon ruled the practice “vague and unconstitutional.”
That cost, Orozco said, comes when people who might otherwise be cited and released are instead jailed — on the county’s dime because federal authorities don’t start picking up the tab until the local case is cleared.
Education first
Orozco, Anderson and other attorneys have been doing plenty of community outreach. They’ve hosted several “know your rights” events in partnership with different organizations, with many attendees who were from countries with murky, arbitrary or downright treacherous legal systems.
“At first, we thought we could give them a pamphlet, or a card to put in their wallets,” Orozco said. “It turned into a basic politics class, explaining American jurisprudence, explaining how you have rights even though you’re not a citizen.”
Another tip they’ve offered: Put together an emergency packet with children’s birth certificates, vaccination and other medical records and other necessary documents to provide to authorities and child protective services should the parents be detained.
The lawyers teach people what constitutes a proper traffic stop and what can legally be required of them. They educate them about some of the avenues for relief under the law.
The amount of power Kelly’s memos give individual field offices makes many immigration attorneys nervous, but Anderson said they have a generally good working relationships with ICE and Customs and Border Protection agents on the Coast.
“They have a job to do, to keep us safe, but they do it respectfully,”he said.
At the same time, in the current climate, he wants to make sure people aren’t being denied due process.
“We are concerned that, with this climate we’re in, people are denied due process. Or people eligible for receiving lawful status are precluded from doing so. Or that there are illegal searches and seizures. That’s a concern, but we’ve seen no verified evidence that has occurred. And frankly, it would surprise me because agents here are well-trained.”
Anderson has one more request for federal immigration authorities.
After a large enforcement action, such as the one Wednesday, he asks that an agency representative — without compromising mission integrity — simply say publicly that the action, part of a criminal investigation, is over.
“So the community knows they’re not coming to people’s houses at 2 in the morning,” Anderson said. “That would assuage a lot of fear in the community because right now they think it’s, ‘They’re going to pick me up at 3 a.m. and these horrible things will happen to me and I’m never going to see my kids again.’”
