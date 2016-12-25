Silly Southern superstitions part of Coast Christmas traditions

1:13 Santa's sleigh is a Wiggins fire truck Pause

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves

1:11 String up some lights and sing!

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:07 Sarah Thomas speaks about officiating on the NFL level

0:41 Watch: Shooting leaves 2 dead, chaos after Pass Christian parade

1:45 Nail salons, liquor store among purchases with Moss Point Police Benefit Fund

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some

8:04 Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend