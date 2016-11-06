Torn ACL ends Chad Kelly’s career at Ole Miss

Quarterback Chad Kelly’s two-year career at Ole Miss is over.
Kelly suffered a torn ACL and torn lateral meniscus in Saturday’s 37-27 win over Georgia Southern at Vaught-hemingway Stadium.
School officials announced Sunday Kelly will undergo season-ending surgery this week.
Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze tweeted on his page, @CoachHughFreeze, on the injuries to Kelly and defensive end John Youngblood, who broke his leg against Georgia Southern.
“One of worst parts of coaching is seniors having season ending injuries. So thankful for how Chad and Youngblood competed and lead our program,” Freeze tweeted.
Last year, Kelly led the Rebels to a 10-3 season and a Sugar Bowl victory over Oklahoma State. He also led the Rebels to an upset victory over eventual national champion Alabama.
Kelly is the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, who played for the Buffalo Bills.
This season, Kelly threw for 2,795 yards and 19 touchdowns. He finishes with 6,800 yards and 50 touchdowns overall.
Ole Miss will now have to rely on Jason Pellerin to lead the offense the last three games of the season. The Rebels travel to play at Texas A&M this coming Saturday.
Jason Perellin is now Ole Miss’ starting quarterback when the Rebels travel to 10th ranked Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in College Station. The Rebels are expected to take the redshirt off Shea Patterson, last year’s highly-touted prospect.
Ole Miss (4-5) needs two wins to land its fifth consecutive bowl game.
