Pass Christian, D'Iberville firefighters arrested in golf cart theft

October 7, 2015 Two Pass Christian firefighters have been arrested in connection with the theft of a golf cart, Pass Christian police Chief Timothy Hendricks said.
Jason Hair, 37, and Adam Noble, 34, were taken into custody Tuesday.
Hair is a full-time firefighter in Pass Christian, and Noble is a part-time firefighter in Pass Christian and a full-time firefighter in D'Iberville.
According to Hendricks, Hair was arrested on a grand larceny charge in connection with the Sept. 27 theft of a golf cart from a home in the Timber Ridge subdivision.
Noble, he said, was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property in relation to the theft. The initial theft was caught on video in the subdivision, he said.
Investigators were able to pull some still images from the video and received other information that assisted in the probe. Hendricks described the arrests as "shocking" because of the positions the firefighters held in South Mississippi.
"This incident is sickening to our community," Hendricks said. "However, we are dedicated to truth and justice and will be as forthcoming with further details as they become available."
The investigation is ongoing, he said, and search warrants are being served at different locations, though he would not elaborate.
"Once we get the results from the search warrants, we will release more information," Hendricks said.
Hendricks did not wish to disclose the bond amounts, saying that information could possibly "compromise" the investigation. Both men were taken to the Harrison County jail.
