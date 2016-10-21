Highlights from Chris Stapleton in Biloxi

Caretaker and grandpa Jimmy Jones explains how the Make-A-Wish Foundation worked behind the scenes to make Saturday as special as possible for 8-year-old Kamyrn Jones, whose favorite Disney movie is "Frozen." In June, Jones was diagnosed with an often fatal neuro-degenerative disease.
Lori McJohnson gives a few bus safety suggestions to parents. McJohnson helped draft "Nathan's Law," which increases penalties for bus safety violations. Her son, Nathan, was hit and killed by a vehicle that failed to stop at a bus stop in Laurel.