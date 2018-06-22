Fried chicken and Asian fusion? This D'Iberville restaurant can satisfy your cravings

If you loved the old Orleans Chicken in D'Iberville, then you are really going to love Munchies.
It’s the same owners, but with a larger restaurant, very modern and slick, and an expanded menu.
In fact, the menu is quite remarkable. The term fusion is tossed around a good bit these days, but Munchies is an example of exactly how the fusion of two culinary cultures gets started.
Coastal and Asian tradition hold hand at munchies and the result is pretty darn good. I’ve never seen a menu before that offered fried chicken, eggrolls, dumplings and po-boys, but Munchies does and it works.
The chicken — a secret family recipe that involves marinating for a remarkably long time — would be enough to make me a regular customer, but add in all the other goodies, and this place becomes a winner.
The shrimp po-boy is the best seller ($8.99 and $14.99), as you might expect. In this part of the world the venerable po-boy is always popular, and if you know how to make your fried shrimp crispy and not overcooked, then the crowds will come! Red beans and rice ($3.99 and $5.99) are also a top seller, and if you like your food spicy, you are going to be pleased with what Munchies does with this Coast favorite.
The buffet is a very affordable at $11.99 for adults, $8.99 for kids and to-go is $10.99. And I am betting that you have never experienced a buffet like this one. Pasta and red sauce, pigs in a blanket, egg rolls, fried chicken and biscuits, catfish, collard greens and vegetable tempura were just a few of the diverse things I saw during my visit.
An interesting plus is that each buffet offering has a information card attached with a spice level rating. Pretty cool.
On the Asian side of the menu you’ll find hibachi, a Japanese invention, with eight possibilities that range in price from $9.99 to $16.99 for the combo. The chicken and shrimp combo ($12.99) will be my choice on my next visit. There is also a choice of fried rice, yaki soba (buckwheat noodle), and lo mein (Chinese wheat flour noodle) served in eight ways. Vegetable, pork, chicken, shrimp and steak that varies in price from $5.99 to $15.99. I am a huge fan of Asian style noodles and am very pleased to find a place that offers these choices.
There is quite a bit more on the menu, but I have to give Munchies a big thumbs up for reinventing themselves in such a delightful way. Great food, clean and modern environment, and friendly service makes this place a great go-to place when you want to take the family out for a quick, affordable and delicious meal.
If you go
Munchies
Where: 3179 Mallett Road, Suite #22, D’Iberville
Hours: Monday-Saturday 11 AM – 2 PM and 4 PM to 8 PM
Closed Sunday
Phone: 228-280-8195
