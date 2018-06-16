Here are the beaches and businesses on the Coast that welcome your dog, too

If you're a dog person, you know how hard it is to leave those big, pleading eyes staring at you as you close the front door.
Maybe you can't take Buster or Fido to work, the gym, the mall, church or school, but here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, there are several socially-minded places that are doggo-friendly, whether you're going for coffee or something stronger.
Beyond that, some places even offer treats for your four-legged buddies. Just make sure your dog stays in the area where he or she is welcome, and make sure your friend is on a leash.
If you know of a place that's dog friendly but not listed here, please let us know.
Restaurants
No, you can't take your dog inside a restaurant or inside any business where food is prepared and served. But there are plenty of restaurants on the Mississippi Coast, mainly along U.S. 90, with patios where sweet pups on leashes are welcomed and greeted with bowls of cold water, so refreshing for your friend on a hot day. Think places like Shaggy's, Bacchus on the Beach and The Blind Tiger, among others. They also can be found inland, such as downtown Ocean Springs or Pass Road in Gulfport. If in doubt, check before you go.
Good Karma Cafe, 2346 East Pass Road, Gulfport — Co-owner Maharani Berg says this vegan- and vegetarian-friendly restaurant on Pass Road welcomes dogs at the outside tables.
Sea Level, 3 South Hiern Ave., Pass Christian — This cute turquoise beach shack not only welcomes pooches at their picnic tables outside, their four-legged patrons also get to nosh on home-baked dog biscuits as their humans enjoy tacos, burgers, hot dogs and fresh lemonade.
Coffee shops and treat spots
Boozer's Brew and a Cafe, Too, 1720 Pass Road, Gulfport; 228-234-5282 — There's plenty of outdoor seating at this coffee shop and cafe adjacent to Bridal & Formal Boutique/House of Tux. Customers' dogs can enjoy a small cup of whipped cream plus a dog biscuit while humans enjoy their iced latte or frozen coffee.
Pop Brothers, 1501 25th Ave., Gulfport; 228-206-0656 — Your doggo can't sit inside, but there are outside seats where the two of you can enjoy this Coast company's handmade frozen treats. Pop Brothers makes two flavors of all-natural, grain-free Pooch Pops.
Starbucks; all locations — Puppuccinos are probably the most famous dog treats offered by a chain. This is an espresso-size cup of whipped cream, and first-hand experience will tell you that a dog will know instinctively that this treat is just for him or her.
Microbreweries
A well-behaved dog on a leash is welcome at all these locations.
Chandeleur Island Brewing Company, 2711 14th St., Gulfport; 228-701-9985 — Hang out with friends at this downtown microbrewery while your dog enjoys attention from other patrons.
Hops and Growlers, 2339 Government St., Ocean Springs; 228-334-5585 — Your dog can expect to see an average of four or five other canines in the taproom of this Ocean Springs microbrewery.
Crooked Letter Brewing Company, 503 Porter Ave., Ocean Springs; 228-235-3994 — Dogs are welcome on the deck of this combination microbrewery and restaurant. In fact, dog training classes are held at Crooked Letter every Monday.
Biloxi Brewing Company Coastal Life Taproom, 186 Bohn St., Biloxi; 228-273-1636 — Your dog can come on in to the taproom during regular business hours while you enjoy a brew or two with friends.
Lazy Magnolia Brewery, 7030 Roscoe Turner Road, Kiln; 228-467-2727 — The Porch is the taproom and restaurant for South Mississippi's first microbrewery, and dogs are welcome here wherever food preparation isn't taking place.
Beaches
Remember, there are only a few beach areas here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast that allow dogs. They are:
Ocean Springs — Dogs must be on a leash on Front Beach, and a leash is not required on East Beach. Leave nothing behind but footprints, and be sure to bring water for your pet.
Bay St. Louis — Dogs must be on a leash. Pick up after your pet, and be sure to bring fresh water.
Pascagoula — Dogs are allowed on the beach from Pascagoula Street to Hague Street.
Dog parks
Currently there are three dog parks on the Coast. They are:
Popp's Ferry Dog Park, 2150 Popp's Ferry Road, Biloxi — Open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Rules are listed here.
Pixie's Memorial Dog Park, 1940 Edgers Road, Biloxi — Open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Rules are listed here.
Bark Park, corner of 34th Street and 8th Avenue, Gulfport — Open daily 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and features two spaces — one for large dogs and another for smaller dogs — with room to roam, watering stations, benches, pet-friendly sanitation stations, pet obstacles, shade trees and after-dark lighting.
If you're interested in finding more places where you can take your dog, visit the website bringfido.com
Want to add a location to one of these lists? Email online@sunherald.com.
Comments