This popular Biloxi pizzeria and nightclub is closing soon. Here's what'll take its place

If the Spinach & Artichoke Bread and Going to California, Stairway to Heaven and Exodus pizzas keep you going back to Zeppelin's Pizzeria & Bar in Biloxi, you'd better get your fix soon. The popular nightspot is about to "Ramble On."
Owners Erin Valencia, Nick Quave and Than Nguyen announced that May 31 will be their last day open on the restaurant's Facebook page.
"It was a difficult but necessary decision and hope you all understand and can come celebrate our 'early retirement' as we hope to open another Zeppelin’s ... one day. In meantime, we can’t thank you all enough for your continued business and support over the last 6+ years. Biloxi is our HOME and WE WILL BE BACK!!!!" the post said.
"It was a personal decision," Valencia said. "We have another business, and we want to focus on that. We would like to open again one day, but right now we need a break. We'd like to come back with a small, family friendly atmosphere."
Valencia and Quave are getting married in November, and with plans to have a family, they're putting a concentrated focus on that other business, Streamline Tech.
The restaurant and bar, named after classic rock band Led Zeppelin, offers specialty pizzas reflecting names of the band's songs and albums.
The building, at 709 Howard Ave., won't be empty after May 31.
"The Mermaid Bar is relocating here from their Pass Road location," Valencia said, referring to Shady's Mermaid Dive Bar. "They have a lot of motivation to do the live music and more here."
Zeppelin's' farewell evening, which starts at 6 p.m., "will be a little get-together" with a light spread, bar and menu specials and a local DJ, who will start around 8 p.m.
"I understand the Mermaid Bar will open here immediately, and they'll be making renovations along the way," she said.
"This is a bittersweet decision. Biloxi is our home, you know," Valencia said.
