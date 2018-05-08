This run (or walk) in Pascagoula has beer and wine waiting at the finish line

Will run (or walk) for beer. Or wine.
That could be the motto for The Jury Room Runners, Walkers and Riders, a recently formed opportunity for people of all ages to get together for a fun route.
Ramsay Taylor, Parker Pugh and Kristin Baber Pugh, owners of the Jury Room Bar, at 702 Delmas Ave., created the informal group to become more involved with the community and, in turn, to get the community more involved with each other, Taylor said.
"We thought it was a great idea to get people to come downtown and see what we have to offer," he said. The owners had seen the success of a similar group in Ocean Springs, which has a thriving nightlife, and thought the regular event could enliven Pascagoula's downtown. The area also is home to Scranton's Restaurant, Jack's by the Tracks and the Downtown Jazz Club.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday. There's no charge to participate, but first-timers are asked to sign a waiver.
Taylor has mapped out a route that gives walkers a 2-mile route while runners get a 5K, or 3.1-mile, route. Both routes, at about 30 minutes, finish back at The Jury Room, where participants can gather for their choice of a pint of draft brew or a glass of house wine, Kristin Pugh said. There's also plenty of water waiting for everyone.
Folks of all ages are welcome, Taylor said, including kids in strollers or on bikes — accompanied, of course, by an adult.
"It's definitely kid friendly," he said. "We've had as many as 16 or 17 kids on bikes or in strollers."
Altogether, he said, the average attendance each week is about 35, with as many as 60 people showing up. And it's not just Pascagoulans.
"We've had people from Biloxi, Gulfport, even Grand Bay (Alabama)," Taylor said. "People who have friends here or ties to Pascagoula hear about it and want to come check it out."
The Jury Room Runners, Walkers and Riders have been gathering for a few weeks now, and they will continue to do so "until daylight gets the best of us, around October," he said. "We want to make sure everybody finishes up while it's still light."
The weekly event also offers variety for those who regularly walk or run.
"People who regularly exercise look for change — if there's something to change up their routine, they're all about it," he said. "This offers people a change and an opportunity to socialize afterward.
"Halfway through the season, we might slightly change the route."
