Bayview Gourmet is closing, restaurant announces in unexpected Facebook post

After serving hungry residents of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for more than two decades, a popular brunch spot on Robinson Street is closing it's doors, they announced in a shocking Facebook post.
The general manager of Bayview Gourmet restaurant in downtown Ocean Springs said Sunday morning the business will close April 25.
"I have been unable to come to terms with the owner of our location after months of negotiations over the new lease," Tracy Stanley announced in a Facebook post.
Bayview Gourmet has been open since 1997 and offers more than 20 benedicts, omelets, and wraps, along with muffins, breakfast specialties, and their famous mimosa pitchers that draws in people for Sunday brunch.
Within half an hour of the post being published, fans of Bayview Gourmet were expressing their sadness over the announcement.
DeRae Graham and Jacob Lee live in downtown Ocean Springs, and the couple walks to brunch at Bayview at least once every week. Sunday would be the last time they'd stroll down the street to have a meal, and Graham said she was shocked by the reason Stanley decided to close.
"It's completely unfortunate that a lease issue would shut down one of the best restaurants in town," Graham said. "I hope it grows into an opportunity for a new, larger venue to accommodate more citizens and friends."
Graham said she's spent many Sundays at the spot, enjoying a meal with friends or attending special events, such as wedding showers.
The Sun Herald previously featured Bayview Gourment in an article about breakfast options in Ocean Springs, recommending the seafood omelet with crab and shrimp or the pot roast biscuits and gravy.
