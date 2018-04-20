Here's when Glory Bound is opening their downtown Ocean Springs restaurant

The wait is over for fans of Glory Bound Gyro Co. who live on the Mississippi Coast.
The restaurant will open at 2 p.m. today at 1107 Government St., with a limited menu through the weekend. Owners announced it would open Glory Bound's first Coast location in February.
"We decided to go ahead and open today through Sunday with just our appetizers and bar," said Will Taylor, one of the owners. Taylor founded the concept in 2009 in Hattiesburg.
The Ocean Springs restaurant is their fifth location. That appetizer list includes the popular Cheese Rolls and Glory Bound's house-made hummus.
Hours for this weekend are 2 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2-10 p.m. Sunday. Live music is scheduled Friday and Saturday. On Monday and Tuesday, the full menu begins, with regular hours, and Glory Bound will offer their Eat Good, Give Back program.
"It will benefit The Lord Is My Help and the reserve department of the Ocean Springs Police Department," Taylor said. "We will donate a percentage of each order to them."
Regular hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m-10 p.m. Sunday.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
Comments