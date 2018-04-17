This popular sandwich shop has just opened a location in Gulfport

Jimmy John has found his way into Gulfport.
A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop has opened at 15224 Creosote Road, according to a news release from the company. The location is on the west side of U.S. 49, near Meineke and en route to Gulfport Premium Outlets, at Creosote Plaza. This is the second Jimmy John's location on the Coast.
“This will be our first store in Gulfport and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to the community,” owner Jimmy Burckhartt said in the release.
Jimmy John's offers sandwiches such as Plain Slims, 8-inch sub sandwiches, Giant Club Sandwiches and the J.J. Gargantuan, created by the founder's brother. It contains salami, smoked ham, capicola, roast beef, turkey and provolone cheese.
Burckhartt says he plans to hire 25 employees. Anyone interested in working at the new store can apply by coming by the new store or by going to www.MayoMafiaJobs.com.
Jimmy John's was founded in 1983 by Jimmy John Liautaud in Charleston, Ill., in 1983 and now has 2,700 locations in 43 states. Another Coast location is at 2348 Pass Road in Biloxi.
The new Jimmy John’s in Gulfport will deliver sandwiches for those inside the delivery area, and offers catering for any occasion.
The Gulfport location is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. Customers can call ahead at 228-575-5166, or order online at online.jimmyjohns.com.
Comments