New Ocean Springs eatery shows passion for Gulf Coast food traditions

Do you ever wonder what happened to the good old-fashioned seafood restaurants that the Coast used to have so many of? It seems that every place you walk into these days has a little bit of everything, from burgers, to pizza, sushi to wraps. What’s the deal?
Well, Clint Taylor and Chef Jeremy Noffke have been thinking about that for a long time and decided to do something about it. Gulf Coast Grill has only been open for about two months, but already people are talking about this delightful restaurant and exciting menu.
Just walking in the door is refreshing. You will be met with a friendly smile, and warm yellow walls, brick and stone trim that add a Spanish hint. There is a chalkboard as you enter that tells you right up front what the specials for the day are, and what Gulf oysters are being featured. There is also a bar where you can sit and eat if you like, and a very cool patio.
The menu is designed with the greatest regard for Gulf Coast culinary traditions, and includes Gulf oysters presented six ways, seven kinds of Gulf fresh fish, including your choice of fish served ala Oscar, crabmeat, asparagus, and hollandaise ($25.99), plus classics like shrimp Creole ($17.99), and all the fried seafood you like.
If you are in the mood for a po-boy, check out the Big Easy Po-boy. It’s loaded with fried shrimp, smoked andouille, fried jalapenos, pickled red onions and remoulade sauce, and for just $13.99 that’s a deal. I don’t ever recall seeing this combination before, but it looks sensational.
If you are leaning toward a great steak, Gulf Coast Grill is way out in front of you. It serves only Certified Angus Beef, cooked to your order, and all the steaks come with roasted asparagus and Brabant potatoes (lightly seasoned and served crispy and delicious, a NOLA classic). I checked out the New York strip and it was perfect in every way ($29.99).
If you get a chance to talk to Clint Taylor, you will be impressed with his passion for Gulf Coast food traditions, but it will also become obvious in short order that he has been in the restaurant business for a long time and is as professional a restaurateur as you will ever find. He loves to talk about the unique culture of the Coast, a place where great ports brought in people and cultures from around the world together. These people gathered around their collective cook pots and combined their passions for good food, using local ingredients into a gumbo of food that can be found nowhere else in the world.
Check out the Gulf Coast Grill, you are going to love this place.
Gulf Coast Grill
Where: 4505 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs
Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Bar and patio, 4 p.m. to midnight.
Phone: 228-215-1191
Comments