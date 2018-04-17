Popular Ocean Springs microbrewery is on tap downtown. Now there's more than just beer.

"I think we've finally found home," Paul Blacksmith said last week, just before his Crooked Letter Brewing Company opened for its full day of business at its new location.
The craftsman-style cottage at 503 Porter Ave. in downtown has gone through a few transformations over the decades, but it is now a brewpub, a restaurant and a full bar.
In addition to Crooked Letter's own brews, such as Mystery Romp, a mocha porter, and Crooked Heffy, an American Hefeweisen, Blacksmith offers other craft beers, such as Hattiesburg's Southern Prohibition and Gulfport's Chandeleur Island.
Bar manager Craig Raynor recently received an award from Jack Daniels for a specialty cocktail he developed using the Tennessee whiskey, and he serves it at the bar.
There's a deck in the back with seating and a fireplace. Crooked Letter will continue to offer live music and host special events, such as fire dancing, belly dancing and yoga, at their new location.
This is a complete move, including the tanks, from their previous location on Rose Farm Road in Ocean Springs. That location, off Washington Avenue between U.S. 90 and Interstate 10, was less visible and well outside the downtown area, which has a thriving nightlife. Blacksmith is excited about the Porter Avenue location, not only because of the warm reception he's received from nearby businesses but also the work currently being done on the street will help make it a major thoroughfare into Ocean Springs.
"The city is expanding the road, and we're expanding our business," he said. Crooked Letter opened six years ago in Ocean Springs, and the move is sort of like a homecoming for Blacksmith.
Crooked Letter's menu is being tweaked, but the food will be focused on complementing Crooked Letter's beers. Dave Macon, brewmaster and head chef, pointed out offerings such as the Hot Pig Burger, featuring beef and spicy pork, and a half-pound Angus burger.
"We'll have gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options, too," Blacksmith said. "We'll also have world food offerings from time to time, such as Middle Eastern and Ethiopian."
Lunch specials also are in future plans.
"But the beer will come first," Blacksmith said. "Beer will always be the priority at our brewpub."
While it's a brewpub and bar, he said, Crooked Letter is designed to be family friendly.
"We're always family friendly unless the information for one of our events says 21 or over," he said.
Crooked Letter Brewing Co., at 503 Porter Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. The phone number is 228-235-3994.
