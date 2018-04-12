Biloxi's newest beachfront restaurant has 'Butts, Butts and More Butts'

They're hauling their butts to the beach.
Not to mention their ribs, pulled pork and chicken and popular Little Miss Piggy Nachos.
Slap Ya Momma's Smokehouse & BBQ is quickly transforming the beachfront restaurant property once occupied by Baja Beach and joining other eateries such as The Reef and Shaggy's Biloxi Beach to attract both tourists and locals. Baja Beach, a Tex-Mex restaurant with a seafood emphasis owned by Rob Stinson, closed in late March.
They're moving from their current location at 1830 Beach Blvd. to 1785 Beach Blvd. — practically across the street. It was a win for both Slap Ya Momma's and their neighbor, Big Play Entertainment Center.
"Big Play wanted to do an expansion, and the opportunity came for us to move across the street," said Henry Wintzell, who along with his wife, Joyce, and son Henry, owns Slap Ya Momma's.
They plan to close the current location just before the weekend, spend the weekend moving into the new spot and "try for Monday or one day next week" for their opening.
The menu will stay mostly the same, although pared down, he said.
"We're changing it up a bit and going back to more of the basics," he said. With an anticipated uptick in customers, simplifying the menu will "help to maintain the quality."
The new-to-them building is one the Wintzells have been watching for a while, and while they'll be in a busy area of Biloxi, the owners believe they will offer welcome fare among the area's many seafood-centric restaurants.
"The Coast has The Shed and Murky Waters, too, but we're different from The Shed and Murky Waters. We're not competition, just different," Wintzell said.
They're also making a mark with their interior and exterior, which now sports a noticeable "Butts, Butts and More Butts" sign.
"The inside of the building will blow people away," Wintzell said. "And our full bar is probably four times the size of the one we had."
The owners plan to add something special to the ground floor in the near future.
"We're planning a sand bar in the future. We'll do events downstairs. The Reef has its Sky Bar, and we'll have our Sand Bar," Wintzell said.
