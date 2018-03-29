New app highlights restaurants that serve Gulf seafood

Want to find a Mississippi restaurant that serves fresh Gulf seafood? There's now an app for that.
The Mississippi Seafood Trail app and website have been released by the Mississippi Hospitality and Restaurant Association. The app can be downloaded for iPhone and Android (4.1 or later) mobile devices. Users who turn on the app’s optional push notifications receive a free loyalty stamp on their digital card.
Mississippi's Seafood Trail highlights participating restaurants from the Gulf Coast to the Delta that serve wild-caught, genuine Gulf seafood. The first trail was established in 2014.
The app's map feature shows locations of restaurants. The app also provides driving directions to any of the listed restaurants as well as phone numbers and links to social media and websites, and will notify users of special offers, according to a news release from the association.
The Frequent Visitor Program allows users to earn gift certificates through a digital loyalty "card." Using the app's GPS check-in, the user can stamp the card.
