Waterfront dining is coming back to Moss Point

For years, the former Rachel’s Widows Walk restaurant at the southern foot of the Mississippi 63 bridge has been vacant, but that’s about to change.
Darin Matthews, who grew up in east Moss Point and now lives in Escatawpa, is opening Brackish Waters Restaurant in the waterfront location, with a target date of June 15. The restaurant is not connected to the former Brackish Seafood Restaurant in Long Beach.
“We’ve been working on this project a little over two years,” he said.
It will be his first restaurant.
“One of my closest friends is Keith Delcambre, who owns Bozo’s (Seafood in Pascagoula),” Matthews said. “We’ve always joked and kidded about me opening a restaurant, too. And I’ve said the only way I would open one is if it was on the water.”
The previous restaurant, he said, closed about three years ago, “and I got more serious thinking about it.” Working with a local bank, the Department of Transportation and the City of Moss Point, he slowly has been able to put a plan together.
“It’s really not in bad shape, to have been closed this long,” Matthews said. In addition to being on the Escatawpa River, the property includes 24 boat slips so boaters can dock directly at the restaurant. “And at the end of the day, we’ll have 30 parking places.”
As for the menu, Matthews plans to offer kicked-back fare such as boiled crawfish, shrimp po-boys and fish boxes.
If those sound a bit familiar, Matthews is taking a cue from Delcambre.
“Oh yeah, the menu will be a lot like Bozo’s,” he said. “Now, if I can just get an Anton ...” referring to Anton Kihyet, who has been taking orders on paper bags at the Pascagoula seafood landmark a little more than 15 years.
Matthews plans for the restaurant to play a part in Moss Point events.
“I’m planning for us to be a stop for the River Run,” he said. “We want to be involved with the city and the community.”
He’s also planning to hire local high school and college students during summer break.
“We’ll have a couple of TVs, but it’s not going to be a bar atmosphere,” he said. “We won’t have a bar, just the food menu and beer.”
Planned summer hours for Brackish Waters Restaurant, at 5542 Main St., Moss Point, are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Phone number is 228-217-1803.
