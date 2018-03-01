Rickey’s is coming back to the Bay. And there’s more inside downtown’s Bodega building.

Rickey Peters is a familiar name to foodies in Hancock County, but he’s been missing for a while.
Now, Peters is back in a new location with a plan to appeal to both locals and visitors.
Bodega Parrot Head Bar & Grill is focusing on the bar aspect and is planning to make the “grill” part a reality “in a couple of weeks,” Peters said. Meanwhile, the bar is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, and Peters is finalizing his menu.
“A lot of it will be from the menu from Rickey’s Off The Tracks,” he said, referring to his previous restaurant. An early version of the menu includes Cochon de Lait, Cubano, French Dip, Frenchuletta and Ferdi poboys, plus sliders, dollar tacos, Gumbo Ya Ya, Shrimp Remoulade Salad, Rickey’s Potato Salad, Mardi Gras Slaw and Banana Bread Pudding.
“And the bread will be brought in from New Orleans,” Peters said.
Peters, who has worked with food legend Paul Prudhomme, owned Rickey’s in Waveland prior to Hurricane Katrina. After the storm, which destroyed the restaurant, he reopened it in Bay St. Louis on U.S. 90 for some time. That location has since closed.
The new spot is in the Bodega Bay St. Louis, a central location for all things island time.
At 111 Court St., the Bodega is in the building that once housed the People’s Savings and Loan and Hancock County Chamber of Commerce. It is now is home to Bodega Adventure Rentals, Bodega Spirits & Liquor and Loft Yoga, in addition to the bar and grill. Bodega Adventure Rentals offers golf carts and bicycles for tooling around town and kayaks and stand-up paddleboards for fun on the water. The atmosphere is just as laid-back as its offerings.
The building is owned by Kevin Jordan, who teamed with Peters previously with Rickey’s Off the Tracks. Plans are to add a balcony with an overhang over a new brick courtyard as well as a barbecue pit and smoker, with a window being converted into a door from the kitchen for easy transport to and from the pit.
Once the restaurant is up and going, along with a full-service bar, it will be open seven days a week, with hours 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. The later weekend hours will accommodate those looking for fun in Bay St. Louis’ entertainment district. After all, the Bodega is just a block away from Main Street.
“We’re really not off the beaten track anymore,” Jordan said. “The beach started coming back first, and now it’s spreading back this way.”
Farther along, Peters and Jordan hope to offer coffee to the morning crowd, and a corner office could become a small grocery store — in essence, a bodega in the Bodega.
