Same great burgers at the new Mugshots in Biloxi, plus something we’ve never seen before

Mugshots Grill & Bar recently moved its Biloxi location from Edgewater Village to downtown Main Street to a part of town that is growing with restaurants and bars opening all around, and Mugshots is a welcome addition to the area.
If you’re not familiar with the chain that opened its first location in Hattiesburg in 2004, Mugshots has a hamburger-heavy menu and wins a lot of best hamburger contests throughout the state. It also has location in Alabama and Louisiana.
This new Mugshots is huge, seating about 300 people with a bar, and patio included. The interior is a lot like a huge sports pub with 47 large screen TVs, plus, something I have never seen before, a sports ticker with the latest sports news running above the bar.
The menu features a great selection of starters, sandwiches, salads, pastas and desserts, but the heart of the menu is the chain’s signature hamburgers. There are 21 hamburgers from which to choose, and if you can’t find a hamburger you love here, I doubt you’ll find one you love anywhere.
I normally save the most impressive menu item for last, but the Mac and Cheese Burger ($10.99) is so over the top, I can’t help but start with it. It consists of two grilled cheese sandwiches that are used as the bun to hold a grilled beef patty, hickory smoked bacon and then the sandwich is loaded with traditional macaroni and cheese. It’s astonishingly good.
The best-selling hamburger overall is the McDonald ($9.59), an 8-ounce beef patty, with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, barbecue sauce and all the trimmings. I know I went on a bit about the Mac and Cheese Burger, but this one holds its own. I love the combination of ranch and barbecue sauce.
I spent quite a bit of time watching a seemingly endless line of hamburgers coming out of the kitchen, and every other one seemed to be The Texan Burger ($9.59). It’s another 8-ounce patty but it has pepper jack cheese, onion strings (as opposed to rings), and fried jalapeno slices for a nice, spicy pop.
If you are not in the mood for a hamburger, the “Buffalo Jacks Wangs” ($6.49 to $45.99, depending on quantity), are highly recommended. They come in mild or hot, and in 10 flavors, including barbecue and garlic Parmesan. Paired with one of the 23 on-tap beers, this might ring your bell.
If you know me, you know I am a hamburger freak, and it’s hard for me to pass a Mugshots without stopping. The hamburgers are great, and I love the onion rings (just $2.99), that are served with “come back” sauce.
Mugshots Grill and Bar
Where: 130 Main Street, Biloxi
When: 10:45 a.m. to midnight Monday-Sunday
Contact: 228-385-4626
