Where to go for Thanksgiving dinner in South Mississippi if cooking isn’t your thing

Nearly one in 10 adults (9 percent) forgo the chopping and stuffing and will eat Thanksgiving dinner at a restaurant this year, according to the National Restaurant Association.
Among those who choose to go out for turkey — or just as likely gumbo and crab legs in South Mississippi — 31 percent say they’ll eat at a restaurant they go to every Thanksgiving.
A survey of Coast eateries shows many restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving:
▪ All 12 casinos will have turkey on the buffets, and most will have crab legs and steaks or prime ribs. Look for a big helping of Southern specialties, too, such as oyster stuffing, black eyed peas and sweet potato praline casserole. For an extra holiday treat, She Crab Bisque is on the buffet at Island View Casino in Gulfport and turducken will be among the specialties at Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi.
▪ Casino restaurants also will be open and featuring special menus. The Beau Rivage Resort & Casino will already be decked for Christmas, and those who order turkey at BR Prime will savor elegant starters and desserts, such as pecan crusted soft shell crab and roasted pumpkin crème brulee. Blue Bayou at Silver Slipper Casino will feature a traditional turkey dinner or something different for those who prefer Angus prime rib and shrimp and mirliton casserole.
▪ Local restaurants are less likely to be open on Thanksgiving. Mary Mahoney’s is open, but is completely booked.
Diamondhead Country Club is serving Thanksgiving Day buffet and reservations are required.
Cora’s Restaurant at The White House Hotel will serve traditional Thanksgiving fare for the public and those staying at the hotel.
For family fun, the restaurants will be open at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi, followed by games for all ages.
Among those closed will be Country Gentleman, Half Shell Oyster House, McElroy’s seafood restaurants in Biloxi and Ocean Springs, Mugshots, Patio 44, Salute, Scranton’s Restaurant, Shaggys, The Reef, The Shed, Trapani’s Eatery and Woody’s Roadside in Biloxi and Ocean Springs,
▪ Many national restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, according to HolidayShoppingHours.com. Start with pancakes or eggs at Waffle House or IHOP, or at least slip out for a Starbucks’ latte before the company arrives.
After turkey dinner at Cracker Barrel stay around for a little Christmas shopping in the gift shop. Also open and serving turkey or their regular menu are most Applebee’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chili’s, Denny’s, Dickey’s BBQ Pit, Golden Corral, Hooters, Longhorn Steakhouse, McAllister’s Deli, McDonald’s, Mellow Mushroom, Popeye’s, Ruby Tuesday, Sonic and Wendy’s.
Closed are most Arbys, Back Yard Burgers, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Chuck E. Cheese’s, Dairy Queen, Firehouse Subs, Five Guys Burgers, Honeybaked Ham Stores, Jimmy John’s, KFC, Lenny’s Sub Shop, Logan’s Roadhouse, Olive Garden, Panda Express, Raising Cane’s, Red Lobster, Smoothie King, Steak n’ Shake, Subway, Taco Bell, Texas Roadhouse and Whataburger.
▪ There’s always pizza — Domino’s, Papa John’s, Pizza Hut and Little Caesars are open on Thanksgiving for those who’ve had enough turkey and aren’t interested in leftovers.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
