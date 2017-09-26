He worked for James Beard award-winning chefs. Now he’s coming to Biloxi.

John David Forde, originally of Starkville, has been named the new chef for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s City Line Cafe.
Forde graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Austin, Texas, in 2012. He has worked for James Beard award-winning chefs John Besh (Restaurant August, Domenica, Borgne, Luke), Stephan Pyles (Flora Street Cafe) and Michael Sohocki (Restaurant Gwendolyn, Il Forno in San Antonio).
City Line Cafe is in the Hospitality and Resort Management Center on DeBuys Road in Biloxi and is scheduled to open Sept. 27. Daily hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., serving lunch, coffee and pastries, all made by MGCCC’s instructor chefs and culinary students.
While the menu remains much the same as the previous one, Forde and MGCCC culinary students will feature a number of new creations throughout the year, according to information from MGCCC.
Forde has already begun working at the cafe. He also will head up catering for the Hospitality and Resort Management Center, a new offering for events held at the center.
For daily specials and more information, visit the City Line Cafe Facebook page.
