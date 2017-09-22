You won’t want to miss Perry’s Caribbean & Seafood Kitchen if you’re a fan of Jamaican cuisine

Perry’s Caribbean & Seafood Kitchen is housed in a small brightly colored building at 1732 Pass Road near the Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.
If you’re not paying attention, you might miss it.
And that would be your loss, especially if you are a fan of Jamaican cuisine.
Rich gravies, savory meats baked until they fall apart, combined with jerk seasoning, plantains, peas and rice, everything on Perry’s small menu — six Jamaican entrees, four seafood offerings and a few sides dishes — is a delight.
I chose the small-sized Brown Stew Chicken Plate ($10 large, $8 small), and it was more than I could finish. Brown Stew Chicken is one of my favorite dishes. It consists of dark meat chicken falling off the bone, covered in gravy, rice and steamed cabbage.
If you’re in the mood for curry, consider the Curry Goat ($11.99 and $14.99) or Chicken ($8 and $10). Again, rich, hearty and falling off the bone.
Another great menu offering is the Jamaican patty, which is a pastry, ($2.50 for beef and $3 for cheese) usually with a yellow crust (from turmeric). Try the one filled with beef and Jamaican seasonings. Get one or two to go, and enjoy them later with a cold beer.
As stated earlier, Perry’s is tiny, with just a handful of tables. It is, however, brightly colored, inside and out, and it is located on the north side of Pass Road, just west of Luckies Furniture Warehouse.
You don’t want to miss it.
1732 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday closed
228-546-2411
