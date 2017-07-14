Barroom bills itself a ‘Dive Bar & Arcade’ and a ‘Burger Bar,’ but we call it delicious

Barroom by Bacchus is now open in the location across from the Beau Rivage where Bacchus Biloxi used to be.
Although the owner is Jourdan Nicaud, who also owns Bacchus on the Beach in Pass Christian, Bacchus Biloxi Beach in Biloxi and Bacchus restaurants in Madison and Oxford, this place is totally different from any of those.
For starters, Barroom’s website bills it as a “Dive Bar & Arcade” as well as a “Burger Bar.” I call it a late-night bar, with a bit of panache, and a small but excellent menu.
For those who were familiar with this venue when it was known as Bacchus Biloxi, the upstairs has stayed the same, no major changes, but downstairs is a different matter.
There is now a pool table, some high-tech video games, and the feel is younger than before.
The one-page menu (more to come later, I am told) is impressive.
Order one of the burgers, and you’ll see why I am excited about this place.
If you go with a few friends, or are really hungry, start with the Barroom Fries ($10.95). It is a huge platter of thick-cut waffle fries topped with juicy and succulent braised pork butt, Swiss cheese, smoked bacon and charred jalapenos. Wow! What a treat.
I love the combinations of flavor, the mouthful of textures, bright sharp notes from the peppers, crunchy fries and the tender and just slightly picante barbecue.
If you want to start with something smaller, go with the innovative and delicious Cracklins N’ Pimento ($6.95). This dish personifies the loveliness of contrasting textures: crunchy pork cracklins and creamy (cream cheese) pimento and cheese. This plate is now one of my summertime favorites, especially when it is served along with a cold beer.
The menu offers seven burgers, and all are serious contenders, but I recommend you try the Three-Way Burger.
It is burger perfection with innovative combinations: a single hamburger patty, American cheese, more smoked bacon, pork cracklins, braised pork butt and caramelized onions.
If you have a burger-loving bone in your body, you are going to go nuts over the Three-Way Burger.
If that’s not to your liking, try the Pimento-Bacon Burger ($9.95). Bacon and pimento and cheese on top of a well-charred burger. Wow!
And there are a few other great hamburgers from which to choose, not to mention a great grilled cheese sandwich ($5.95), fries and wings.
Barroom
Where: 100 Caillavet St, Biloxi
When: Sunday -Monday Closed; Tuesday-Friday 5 p.m.-2 a.m.; Saturday 5 p.m.-midnight.
Contact: 228-207-5185
