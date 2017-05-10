What’s the new restaurant inside Long Beach Pharmacy?

BBQ World is known for its food truck and catering. Now, you can head to its deli in Long Beach.
BBQ World Deli opened Monday at the back of Long Beach Pharmacy at 5107 Beatline Road. Between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, you can get ribs, sides, wraps, brisket, pulled pork or chicken, smoked sausage, hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, salads and soups, as well as paleo-friendly meals to go. Wraps are $8, and “hungry man meals,” which include the meat served on a 6-inch hoagie roll with choice of side or as a meal with choice of two sides, are $8.95. Salads are $8.95, and hot dogs range from $3.49 to $3.95. There are five varieties of grilled cheese sandwiches, ranging from $3.49 to $4.95.
Those grilled cheeses include The Sloppy Joe, made with homemade all-beef sloppy joe mix and your choice of cheese.
Terry Welch is the owner of BBQ World Deli. He’d been operating the food truck and catering business for about five years, but then the Health Department–approved kitchen he had been using was no longer available. One day, he was in Long Beach Pharmacy and saw the empty restaurant area. An ice cream shop had been there, and before that, a cafe.
“I asked them, ‘What’s up with the deli?’ ” he said. When he learned the pharmacy’s Health Department–approved kitchen and restaurant space was available, it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up. So now, Welch is operating the catering and food truck out of the kitchen and taking advantage of the dining space by providing meals for sit-down or take-out enjoyment.
One of his most-popular offerings is stuffed jalapeno peppers. The pepper halves are filled with cream cheese and green-onion sausage, then wrapped in bacon and smoked.
Another one is The Johnny Bomb, a wrap made with slow-roasted pork, baked beans, cole slaw, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, pepper and barbecue sauce, for $8. This signature wrap is named for John Schill, who introduced it to Seabee patrons of BBQ World when the food truck was on base at the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport.
In addition, Theresa Andrews, a trained paleo chef, offers paleo meals made fresh daily for $10 to $12 each. The meals include dishes such as paleo lasagna and stuffed pork carnitas.
“I use no grains,” she said. “I use vegetables instead of grains.”
She also makes all the soups and occasionally will offer a paleo gumbo, she said.
