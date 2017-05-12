Woody’s Roadside in Biloxi has great burgers, tacos and location

Woody’s Roadside recently expanded to Biloxi.
There’s been a Woody’s in Ocean Springs for a while.
The new Biloxi restaurant has a beach view, both from the south-facing patio and inside through large glass windows in the brick-and-tin building.
Inside, you’ll get a warm welcome and be pleased to find plenty of seating in this split-level restaurant, from the bar to the lower level with what seems a remarkably high ceiling.
Woody’s describes itself as a burger and taco place, and that is the majority of the menu, so my dining partner, Lesley Fenton, and I decided to go for what this place is all about.
Both of us love onion rings ($5.99), so that was our appetizer. They were well-cooked and crunchy, but what made the experience for us was the spicy remoulade sauce. It had a delightful kick that was just right.
Choosing a taco took quite a few questions to our server, who was knowledgeable about best-sellers, and not shy about his favorites. His honesty was much appreciated.
We settled on the Korean pork tacos ($11.99) which comes with two tacos and your choice of a side order. The two tacos were loaded with thin-sliced pork tenderloin, prepared with a Korean ginger garlic, and garnished with an Asian-style slaw and another a siracha aioli. These tacos were delicious.
Next, we went for a hamburger. Our server recommend The Cruisin’ Burger ($10.99) and the Cajun Burger ($9.99) and we went for the Cajun Burger. Again, we were pleased. This burger was a blend of andouille sausage and Angus beef, pepper jack cheese topped with a fried green tomato and the remoulade sauce we liked so much with the onion rings.
This was one of the best hamburgers I’ve had in a long time. I asked for it to be cooked medium, and it was. It was tender and juicy, and the fried green tomato, sauce and cheese blended into something more than the whole.
There are 18 burgers on the menu (plus a lot more than burgers) and if they are half as good as the Cajun Burger we got, you can’t go wrong.
Woody’s Roadside Biloxi
1894 Beach Blvd., Biloxi
Monday-Thursday and Sunday 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
