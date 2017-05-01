Sit down and watch your Domino’s pizza being made in Gautier

Domino’s Pizza has opened its first newly built, free-standing “pizza theater” on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
The Gautier Domino’s is now at 2591 U.S. 90, just down from its former location at 2707 U.S. 90. While there are other “pizza theaters” on the Coast, this is the first one built from the ground up, according to the company.
The pizza theater design changes the concept of the traditional Domino’s store, with lobby seating, a drive-through for carryout orders, free wi-fi and open-area viewing of the pizza making. Customers also can track carryout orders on a screen and leave feedback or get creative on a chalkboard.
“We are dedicated to the Gautier area and are excited to bring the pizza theater concept to local residents,” Gautier Domino’s franchise owner Glenn Mueller said. “Our newly designed stores are open-concept and allow customers to watch their pizza being made, each step of the way. Domino’s is bringing the art and fun of pizza making to the forefront.”
A ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. May 5, and the public is welcome to attend.
