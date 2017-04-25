Did your favorite cocktail win?

Mint, mango and rum was a winning combination for drinks enthusiasts who chose the Cat Island Cruiser as the Official Cocktail of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Earlier this month, four finalists went glass to glass against each other at three tasting and voting parties across the Coast. Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast teamed with Rougaroux Rum and Eat MS Coast for the competition.
Initially, chefs, bartenders or cooks from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties submitted cocktail recipes that were evaluated by a group of their peers in New Orleans. From 20 submissions, the four finalists were chosen.
The finalists were Pelican Punch with rum, orange and pineapples juices and rose water by Debbie Davis at The Sycamore House in Bay St. Louis; A Tale Between Two Bridges with rum, crème de coconut, honey syrup, lemon juice, strawberries and Champagne by Jessy Gazaway at Patio 44 in Biloxi; Paradise Punch with rum, Watermelon Pucker and orange, pineapple and cranberry juices by William Hennis at Murky Waters BBQ & Blues in Ocean Springs, and Cat Island Cruiser with rum, fresh mango chunks or puree, cilantro-mint simple syrup, lime wedges and club soda by Catherine Ryan at Bacchus on the Beach in Pass Christian.
“The idea is for a really simple but delicious cocktail that can be easily replicated at any bar or at home, and with accessible and affordable ingredients,” said Tori Ward, digital content marketing manager at Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Ultimately, organizers of the competition hope bars across the Coast will offer the winning cocktail on their drink menus, Ward said. In addition, the winner and his or her restaurant will get recognition and exposure, she said.
