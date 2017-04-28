Mugshots offers hamburger heaven and a new location

Many people say Mugshots makes the best hamburgers around, and, indeed, Mugshots has taken first place in popular polls for best burger, including the Sun Herald’s People Choice Awards in recent years.
Mugshots has had a location in Edgewater Village in Biloxi for several years, and recently opened a new location on Promenade Parkway in D’Iberville. There is another one soon to begin construction in downtown Biloxi.
The D’Iberville location is big with at least 30 booths, tables for six and four, a patio, plus a good-size bar, and every seat in the house has a view of a big-screen TV tuned to the top sports events of the day.
The menu boasts 22 hamburger varieties. I found 20 different available toppings just on the first half of the burger menu, including such choices as comeback sauce, house-made rotel sauce, and even a battered and fried burger that comes with pan gravy.
I started with Tee’s Cheese Wedges ($7.59) and they are a great starter for a burger feast. They are delicious wedges made with mozzarella and pepper jack cheese, fried until they are crunchy and served with a marinara sauce.
Next up was Da’ Big Cheese ($9.29) and it was, indeed, a big burger, loaded with pepper jack, cheddar and Swiss cheese. I had the sweet potato fries ($2.99) on the side.
The last burger I examined was the Mac and Cheese Burger ($10.99) — too bad, I can only eat one burger per sitting.
This burger is actually a grilled cheese sandwich with a grilled burger in the middle, hickory smoked bacon added, then the whole thing is anointed with macaroni and cheese.
There is more on the menu at Mugshots than burgers, including a dozen appetizers, four sandwiches, salads, pasta and desserts, but if you have any love for an American classic burger, you’ll know what to order.
Mugshots has a great atmosphere, diverse and imaginative menu and sharp service.
Mugshots Grill and Bar
Where: 4001 Promenade Parkway, D’Iberville
When: 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday–Thursday; 10:40 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Phone: 228-207-1746
Comments