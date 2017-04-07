What should be the Mississippi Coast’s official cocktail?

Which mixologist’s masterpiece will you choose to be the Official Cocktail of the Mississippi Coast?
Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast has teamed with Rougaroux Rum and Eat MS Coast for the competition. Initially, chefs, bartenders or cooks from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties submitted cocktail recipes that were evaluated by a group of their peers in New Orleans, said Tori Ward, digital content marketing manager at Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast.
The team of judges winnowed the 20 submissions down to four finalists, and now Coastians will have the chance to vote for their favorite at one of three tasting and voting parties.
Tickets to the parties are $15 and available at eatmscoast.com/cocktailparty or at the door at each venue. For each ticket sold, $5 will benefit local food pantries through Extra Table.
The tasting and voting party schedule:
▪ Patio 44, Biloxi, 6:30-8 p.m. April 10
▪ Murky Waters Ocean Springs, 6:30-8 p.m. April 11
▪ The Blind Tiger, Bay St. Louis, 6:30-8 p.m. April 13
The finalists are:
▪ Pelican Punch with rum, orange and pineapples juices and rose water by Debbie Davis at The Sycamore House in Bay St. Louis
▪ A Tale Between Two Bridges with rum, crème de coconut, honey syrup, lemon juice, strawberries and Champagne by Jessy Gazaway at Patio 44 in Biloxi
▪ Paradise Punch with rum, Watermelon Pucker and orange, pineapple and cranberry juices by William Hennis at Murky Waters BBQ & Blues in Ocean Springs
▪ Cat Island Cruiser with rum, fresh mango chunks or puree, cilantro-mint simple syrup, lime wedges and club soda by Catherine Ryan at Bacchus on the Beach in Pass Christian
“The idea is for a really simple but delicious cocktail that can be easily replicated at any bar or at home, and with accessible and affordable ingredients,” Ward said.
Ultimately, organizers of the competition hope bars across the Coast will offer the winning cocktail on their drink menus, Ward said. In addition, the winner and his or her restaurant will get recognition and exposure, she said.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
