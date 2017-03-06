Doc’s orders: Chicken in Long Beach

This city now has its own chicken place, and locals are showing it some big love.
Doc’s Fried Chicken opened Feb. 16, and “the community couldn’t be more supportive,” said Lynn Alexander, part owner along with Jason Ladner.
Doc’s is at 501 Jeff Davis Ave. in a soft yellow building complete with a big front porch and picnic tables, with plenty of seating inside. There’s also a drive-thru for take-home convenience.
The menu offers individual chicken pieces, dinners, boxes, sides and extras, kids’ meals and daily specials Monday through Saturday. Friday’s special takes a slight detour, with fried fish or shrimp with two sides.
For fans of gizzards and chicken livers, the menu includes those extras.
“They have been flying off the rack,” Alexander said. “No specific age or category. They are extremely popular.”
“This is a new adventure for both of us,” she said. “I was a teacher for 16 years, and Jason has a heating and air conditioning business.”
They wanted to offer Long Beach a chicken restaurant, and “we got a good deal on this beautiful lot,” she said.
The recipe for the chicken has come from “a lot of input. I can burn up toast, so it’s from Danny and his buddies, mostly.”
So far, onion rings and the daily specials are the big sellers. The onion rings are made in house, as are biscuits, red beans and rice and mashed potatoes.
“In fact, if you come by here in the morning and see a hazy cloud hover over us, it’s from cutting all those onions,” Alexander said.
Doc’s Fried Chicken is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
