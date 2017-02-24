Lancaster’s serves up breakfasts, blue plate specials, sassy salads and more

If you’re in Ocean Springs and are in the mood for a salad, burger or blue plate special, Lancaster’s should be on your radar.
The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and sassy salads.
It isn’t a big restaurant. It is just under 10 tables, but there also is a cool bar that overlooks the kitchen, just in case you want to watch the professionals at work in the kitchen.
The walls are adourned with beach-themed artwork of local artist Stig Marcussen, which makes for a lovely ambiance.
The menu is a bit more expansive than you might imagine. It’s a page of appetizers, sandwiches, wraps, a few baskets, and you will find only a few items over $10, so prices are moderate.
The next page boasts 15 salads, all of which are unique enough to make choosing a difficult task. The last pages includes daily and lunch specials.
We chose the Spring Kale Salad ($7.99 for a half and $10.99 for a full portion) and were delighted with the mix of kale, Napa cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, cashews, sunflower seeds, blueberries, dried cranberries, edamame and a pomegranate blueberry dressing.
You can add grilled chicken for just $2 more.
We also selected the Walk in the Garden Salad ($6.99 and $9.99) which is another good combination of romaine, green leaf, baby spinach, cucumbers, avocado, dried cranberries, red onions and sunflower seeds. It is another winner.
I choose Thursdays blue plate special, which was hamburger steak ($6.99), brown gravy and sautéed onions, and I choose the slaw and hushpuppies as sides.
The hamburger was homemade, a fresh and meaty patty, and it was not overcooked. The gravy was just right and the onions were nice and browned, but, man o man, those hushpuppies were some of the best I have ever had. They were fried crispy, tender and delicious inside, and I am not sure any improvement could be made. I could easily order nothing more than a plate of hushpuppies at Lancaster’s and be a very happy fellow.
I’ve got to wonder if there is anything else on that menu that is as good as the hushpuppies? I guess I’ll have to go back and take a look.
Lancaster’s
711 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs
Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
228-447-4050
