You’re hungry. Very hungry. For pizza. Here’s why.

Who’s ready for lunch? It’s National Pizza Day, so we’re advocating a slice or two (if not a whole pie) if you’re hungry.
A few fun facts about pizza:
Pepperoni is the most popular, taking a 36 percent slice out of all pizzas ordered.
More than 3 billion pizzas are sold in the U.S. each year. Another 1 billion are sold through grocery stores.
The first pizzeria, Antica Pizzeria, opened in Naples, Italy, in 1738. Gennaro Lombardi was the first pizzeria opened in the the U.S. It opened in 1895 in New York City.
So you know the first in Italy and the first in the U.S., but who’s No. 1 in your heart here in South Mississippi? We have a few suggestions for locally owned pizzerias. (And we’re not knocking the chains. You can always grab a pizza from Papa Johns, Little Ceasars, Pizza Hut or Dominos. They’re good, too!)
Brooklyn Pizzeria — Slicing up New York style pizza on the Gulf Coast since 1993. Gulfport and Bay St. Louis locations.
Fox’s Pizza Den — Hand-tossed dough and our award winning pizza sauce, San Marzano style grown tomatoes and Italian Pecorino Romano cheese from the rugged Apennine mountains of Central Italy.
Leo’s Wood Fire Pizza — Wood fired oven pizza restaurant with a craft bar, indoor seating, outside patio, live entertainment and all within a very kid friendly atmosphere
Mellow Mushroom — Serving craft pizza and beer with a side of unique vibes since 1974.
New York Pizza — We offer New York style pizzas, subs, salads, and pasta dishes. Pascagoula and Gautier locations.
Sal & Mookies — Offers a menu of incredible pies, all named after New York landmarks and people.
C.A. Sarducci’s — “The Best of The Best!” Gourmet Pizza, Pasta, Salads, Subs, Calzones, Garlic Knots and Desserts! Cold Beer in a chilled mug!
The Sicilian II — Delicious family generational recipes from Sicily and Greece to tempt your palette and enhance your taste buds to the extreme!
Tony’s Brick Oven Pizzeria — Brick oven fired pizzas, fresh salads, sandwiches, pastas and seafood.
Toarmina’s — This joint says they have “The best pizza on the Coast!” 2 locations. Gulfport and Long Beach!
Uncle Joe’s Pizza and Wings — We are proud to serve delicious New York style pizzas made from only the freshest, high quality ingredients.
Zeppelins’s Pizzeria & Bar — Specialty and build-your-own pizzas.
