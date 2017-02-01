Try Boozer’s for quick breakfast or lunch

Boozer’s Brew might sound like a hipster microbrewery, but in fact it’s a coffee shop and breakfast-and-lunch spot on Pass Road not far from U.S. 49.
The full name is Boozer’s Brew & A Café Too. It’s in the same building as Bridal & Formal Boutique/House of Tux, and Back on the Rack Upscale Resale, at 1720 Pass Road. You can enter Boozer’s through the store, or use one of two separate entrances in the rear of the building. Or you can use the drive-through window on the east side of the building. My neighborhood is nearby, and at least one of my neighbors has discovered the ease of driving through on a Saturday morning with a few pups in tow. By the way, cashiers keep a box of dog biscuits at the window.
Coffee is big here, but served-all-day breakfast sandwiches and wraps and lunch sandwiches and salads also are offered. Breakfast ranges from a toasted bagel ($2.05) to a croissant sandwich (egg, American cheese and choice of sausage, bacon or ham) for $4.15. The Breakfast Wrap, at $3.95, is a wheat wrap with egg, shredded cheese and choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
For lunch, sandwiches (all on the menu are $7.25) are served on ciabatta, croissant or wrap and come with a pickle spear and your choice of chips, fruit cup, potato salad or a cookie. Your options are turkey, ham, club, chicken or chicken salad. Salads range from $5.95 to $7.95. Kids’ choices are included, too, with PB&J or grilled cheese at $3.99 each.
Coffee is king, though, with cappuccinos, lattes, Americanos, chai tea, espressos, frozen coffee and hot chocolate, and iced versions of favorites; almond milk and soy milk are among available add-ins, along with milk and half-and-half. There’s a plethora of syrup flavors, and those who opt to be sugar free have several selections beyond the usual hazelnut and vanilla, such as caramel and white chocolate.
I went with the lunch special, roast beef with gravy on ciabatta ($7.75), with a cinnamon bun cafe au lait ($2.85 for a medium plus 60 cents for flavor) and a glass of water. My side was potato salad.
Seating includes a comfy sofa corner, two outdoor tables and several small tables inside, their chairs cleverly upholstered with coffee bean bag burlap. Everything is brought to your table, and meals are served on attractive square white plates.
The combination of roast beef, melted Swiss and ciabatta just improved with the cup of gravy for dunking my sandwich. The potato salad proved a good pairing; it is mustard free and has a creamy base. Bacon just adds to the yumminess.
So far, the club sandwich is the most popular lunch offering, with the roast beef, a recent addition, catching up quickly. Lattes are the biggest drink seller.
My cinnamon bun cafe au lait was a nice little dessert to follow my lunch; I went with cafe au lait instead of a latte so the flavor could be more pronounced. By the way, the coffee beans are locally roasted.
Boozer’s opened Dec. 9, and in case you’re wondering, that’s the owners’ family name. Jamie Boozer Wayne and her sister Kerianne Boozer were lending a hand in the shop that day.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
Boozer’s Brew & A Cafe, Too
Where: 1720 Pass Road, Gulfport.
Hours: 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Details: Variety of coffee drinks as well as breakfast (served all day) and lunch items such as sandwiches and salads. Catering orders are available, and customers may call in orders for drive through pick up.
Phone: 228-234-JAVA(5282)
