Get breakfast, lunch or breakfast for lunch at Louie & the Redhead Lady

Louie & the Redhead Lady is now open for breakfast and lunch at their new Gulfport location, 1621 30th Ave.
The restaurant opened for business Friday morning with benedict specialties, shrimp and grits, bananas foster pancakes, biscuit and debris and omelets among the offerings. Just this morning, chef and co-owner Louie Finnan created an Algiers Crabmeat Omelet as a breakfast menu option, said Ginger Finnan, aka “The Redhead Lady.” The sauce for the crabmeat is the same as that used in the restaurant’s shrimp and grits.
“We are offering breakfast all day, including at lunch,” Ginger Finnan said.
Weekly specials, salads, appetizers, hamburgers and poboys, pasta specialties and seafood join specialties such as grits and grillades, Oysters La Luzianne and fried green tomatoes topped with boiled shrimp and remoulade sauce on the lunch menu.
Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The restaurant is in the former location of Ms. Audrey’s Southern Kitchen and Catering, a couple of blocks from the heart of downtown Gulfport. Louie & the Redhead Lady closed their former location in Bay St. Louis in late October. Ms. Audrey’s is now at 1316 30th Ave.
The restaurant will begin offering Sunday brunch within three weeks, Ginger Finnan said.
