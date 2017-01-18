Louie & the Redhead Lady’s Gulfport restaurant set to open

Louie and Ginger Finnan are close to opening their new restaurant. It’s a little bit of this, a little bit of that, and the biggest matter, the sign-off from the city inspectors.
The restaurant will be new to the city, but the tweaked name will be familiar: Louie & The Redhead Lady — Gulfport. The location is also familiar. It’s the former site of Ms. Audrey’s Southern Kitchen and Catering at 1621 30th Ave., the corner of 16th Street and 30th Avenue a couple of blocks from the heart of downtown.
Audrey Duncan, owner of Ms. Audrey’s, combined her Southern soul-food restaurant with Cafe Climb at 1316 30th Ave. in October.
Louie & The Redhead Lady moved from Mandeville, Louisiana, to Bay St. Louis in late 2015 but closed in late October. There, Louis served up such regionally inspired dishes as Eggplant Algiers, fried green tomatoes topped with boiled shrimp and remoulade and Terrebonne Chowder, as well as heaps of charm and laughter.
“The menu will be about 80 percent the same, but we won’t be serving dinner,” Ginger Finnan said Tuesday. “Breakfast and lunch has always been our focus, so that’s what we’ll offer. We’ll be open 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Louie will have two lunch specials every day. We’ll be closed on Saturdays, with a Sunday brunch.”
The schedule will reflect the needs of people who work downtown, she said, adding takeout will be available.
At 7 p.m. Sunday, the Finnans will be featured on “Guy’s Grocery Games” on the Food Network. “Guy’s Grocery Games” stars Guy Fieri, who sends four chefs running through aisles of Flavortown Market grocery store searching for ingredients. The chefs compete in a three-round elimination, cooking food with ingredients found there, as Fieri throws in unusual challenges. The winning chef can collect up to $20,000 in a bonus round.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
Comments