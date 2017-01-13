More Firehouse Subs locations are on the way

Three more Firehouse Subs are on the way to South Mississippi, so those who now have to drive to Biloxi for a Hook & Ladder or other sub will be able tp order one in their neighborhood.
Scott Statham opened the Biloxi location, now in its third year, on Pass Road at Beauvoir.
The Gulfport location is under construction and he said it will open in late February or March between Best Buy and Chick-Fil-A at 10573 U.S. 49, north of Interstate 10.
Coming this summer will be a Firehouse Subs on U.S. 90 in Pascagoula in front of Wal-Mart.
Statham said he has narrowed it down to one of two locations in Ocean Springs and that restaurant will open in late 2017 or in 2018.
Firehouse Subs was founded 22 years ago by brothers and former firefighters Chris and Robin Sorensen and has locations throughout the U.S., along with one each in Canada and Puerto Rico.
“We just broke 1,000 a couple of months ago,” Statham said.
The franchise is known for its hot subs served on steamed rolls and choices that many sandwich shops don’t offer, such as pastrami and corned beef.
According to the company website, it was ranked 120th in the Top 200 Franchise Chains by Worldwide sales in 2016.
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., the company created the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to provide life-saving equipment to first responders and public safety organizations. The foundation has given more than $20 million to first responders in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
